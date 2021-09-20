13,165 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,165 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

