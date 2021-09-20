$1.65 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.96. Comerica reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,467. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

