-$1.48 EPS Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.79) and the highest is ($1.16). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APVO. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

