$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. The company had a trading volume of 966,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.