$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,590. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

