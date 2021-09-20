$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. American Water Works posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

NYSE:AWK traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,401. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.85 and its 200-day moving average is $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.