$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Omnicell posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.29. 6,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $162.86.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

