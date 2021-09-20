-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 816.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.53.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

