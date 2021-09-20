$0.79 EPS Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

EFSC stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

