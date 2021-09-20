-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Spire posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.31. 1,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,947. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

