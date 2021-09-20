$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Fortive posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after buying an additional 290,962 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. Fortive has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

