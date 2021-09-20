$0.59 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 52,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,770. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

