$0.50 EPS Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,399 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.20. 59,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,578. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

