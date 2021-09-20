$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

