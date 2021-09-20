$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.36. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. 508,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,844,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,102,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,457,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,342,000 after purchasing an additional 409,612 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 408,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.