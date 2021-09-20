-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,183. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,560. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

