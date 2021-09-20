$0.32 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Scientific Games by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

