$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. 3,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,203. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $868.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

