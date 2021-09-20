$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegon (NYSE:AEG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aegon (NYSE:AEG) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aegon.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE:AEG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 223,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,744. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.0937 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth $54,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.