-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DURECT by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,620 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 11,306.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,260,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 55,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,969. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $279.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

