ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SRTTY remained flat at $$7.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. ZOZO has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

