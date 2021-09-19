ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Shares of ZI opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,250,974 shares of company stock worth $1,554,015,229. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

