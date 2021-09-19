Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 127,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhongchao during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhongchao during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhongchao during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhongchao during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhongchao during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.62 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

