ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Cap Tops $209,076.18

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $209,076.18 and approximately $82.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00057930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00128286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00048225 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

