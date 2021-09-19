Zero (ZER) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Zero has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $12,228.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00286629 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00136472 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00197733 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002565 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,492,997 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

