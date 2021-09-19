Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $569.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $562.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

