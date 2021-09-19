Zano Market Capitalization Tops $31.35 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00006098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $31.35 million and $205,438.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,540.32 or 1.00093447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00088862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.18 or 0.00834137 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.00413570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00297547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002042 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,852,245 coins and its circulating supply is 10,822,745 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.