Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.53 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.21 billion to $19.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $738,092,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

