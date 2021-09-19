Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 683.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.65. 5,175,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

