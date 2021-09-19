Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBU traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.13. 926,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.