Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce $2.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. Assurant also reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $9.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

AIZ stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.44. 918,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,583. Assurant has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.46 and its 200 day moving average is $155.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Assurant by 279.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

