Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce $6.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.35 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $23.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.27 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $26.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.80. 10,880,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,613,908. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

