Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Announce -$1.10 EPS

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($4.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

TPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 367,693 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 190,754 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPST traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $15.12. 127,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

