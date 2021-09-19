Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.39. Jabil posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

