Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to announce sales of $154.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported sales of $130.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $610.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

MSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,287,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,410.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,809,232. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at $14,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Datto by 43.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 590,890 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the second quarter valued at $15,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.96. Datto has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

