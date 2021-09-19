Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Brokerages predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. 4,244,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

