Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report $24.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.08 million to $26.10 million. Quanterix posted sales of $31.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $101.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $106.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.86 million, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $137.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock worth $998,631. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 1,174.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quanterix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 432,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

