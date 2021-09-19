Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Post -$1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($3.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.