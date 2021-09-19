Zacks: Analysts Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post $1.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.41.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

