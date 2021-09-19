Zacks: Analysts Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $0.08. EQT posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.83 on Friday. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 7,372.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in EQT by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.