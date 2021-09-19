Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.54. 2,183,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

