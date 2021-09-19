Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report sales of $392.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.12 million. RingCentral reported sales of $303.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

NYSE:RNG opened at $232.81 on Friday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.