Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report sales of $5.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.17 million and the highest is $6.03 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $22.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.84 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $31.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,196,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.03 on Friday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

