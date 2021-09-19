Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce sales of $498.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.43 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $472.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.12. 624,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,245. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

