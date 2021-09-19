Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report $725.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.61 million and the highest is $728.06 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $673.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE NOMD opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,157,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 139,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

