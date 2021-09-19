Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

KMI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 28,651,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,225,850. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $270,982,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

