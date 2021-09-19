Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to report $32.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.44 million and the highest is $33.49 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $12.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $129.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $134.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.57 million, with estimates ranging from $160.16 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,328. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $485.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $3,670,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

