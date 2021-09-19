Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce sales of $93.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $44.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $393.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $293.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

