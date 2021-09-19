Yield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,449.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $37,449.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00130248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.