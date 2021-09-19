Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $608,672.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00174849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.03 or 0.07047403 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.90 or 0.99916778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00851987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

